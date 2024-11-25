Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,808,167.61 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Innodata Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $44.77 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 324.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INOD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

