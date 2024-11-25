Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,808,167.61 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 38,333 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,808,167.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $44.77 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 324.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innodata in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Innodata during the third quarter valued at $318,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
