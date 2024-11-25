Insider Selling: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CFO Sells $1,332,747.86 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,747.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

