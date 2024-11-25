Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $102,425,167.95 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.