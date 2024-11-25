Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,323,126.96 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,201.28. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RingCentral Price Performance
Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
