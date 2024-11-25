Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Director Sells $2,873,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $2,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,000. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TPC opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 142.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

