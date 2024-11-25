Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 80.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMI opened at $221.00 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $230.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

