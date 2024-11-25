Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 129,387 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $413,168,000 after buying an additional 284,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CAE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $82,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

