Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.