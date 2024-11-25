Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 438.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 118,292 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 108.3% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.8 %

OPCH opened at $23.13 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

