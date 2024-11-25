Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42. CDW Co. has a one year low of $172.95 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

