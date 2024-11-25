Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $81.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

