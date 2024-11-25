Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 144.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2,259,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.10). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

