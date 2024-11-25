Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $71.08 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,190. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,337 shares of company stock worth $7,356,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.