Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 23,296 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 255.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,765.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

