Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,762 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,249,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,478,000 after purchasing an additional 857,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,278,000. Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,749,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,498,000 after purchasing an additional 548,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 978,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.6 %

TPX opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

