Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,854 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $58.14 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

