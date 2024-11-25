Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 833,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 685,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $191.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $193.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.