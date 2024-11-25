Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

RSPD opened at $54.26 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $466.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.