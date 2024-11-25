iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,013,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,049,000 after purchasing an additional 513,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,429,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after buying an additional 292,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 64,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 318,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 116,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.