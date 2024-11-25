iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,857.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 284,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IYE stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

