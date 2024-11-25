Jakki L. Haussler Sells 15,347 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $140.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

