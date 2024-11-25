JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,523,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,837,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.