JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,523,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,837,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.01. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $152.71 and a one year high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

