JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,190,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,523,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,837,000 after purchasing an additional 185,290 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPM opened at $248.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
