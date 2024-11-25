Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Keysight Technologies worth $156,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Swedbank AB increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

