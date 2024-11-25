Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.32 on Friday. Kforce has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 50.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

