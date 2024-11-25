King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.47 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.