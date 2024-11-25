King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,226 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

