King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 741 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 741 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,717,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $403,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $321.27 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.44 and its 200-day moving average is $255.18.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $260.00 target price on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.