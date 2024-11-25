King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $271,000 Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $123.41 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $124.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.