King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 334,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

COF stock opened at $187.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

