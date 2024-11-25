King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $211,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,475,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 74,390.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,021,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,404,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,259.92 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $716.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,252.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,170.46.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.