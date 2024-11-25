King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Viper Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.