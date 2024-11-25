King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

