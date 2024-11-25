Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Knightscope, Inc., a company specializing in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies for public safety, recently announced the pricing of its public offering of Class A common stock. The offering, which was priced on November 21, 2024, is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $12.1 million. Alongside the Class A common stock, pre-funded warrants are also being offered, with the total offering including 393,659 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 816,341 additional shares.

The public offering, conducted under an underwriting agreement with Titan Partners Group LLC, involves the issuance of shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share and $9.999 per pre-funded warrant, after underwriting discounts and commissions. Additionally, the underwriter holds a 30-day option to purchase up to 181,500 additional shares at the public offering price.

The offering is based on an effective shelf registration statement and is slated to conclude around November 25, 2024, pending customary closure conditions. The terms of the offering are detailed in the Registration Statement and Prospectus Supplement. As customary, the Agreement includes representations, warranties, and indemnification clauses.

The press release issued by Knightscope on November 21, 2024, confirmed the launch and pricing of the offering. The Company emphasizes that this press release should not be misconstrued as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities mentioned in the release.

Knightscope intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital needs. The Company believes that the offering will strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing strategic initiatives in the field of public safety.

Investors interested in the full details of the offering can access the preliminary prospectus supplement and base prospectus on the SEC’s website. For further information, interested parties can contact Titan Partners Group LLC.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements contained in press releases like this one are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements. Knightscope does not commit to updating these statements except as required by law.

The latest financial updates follow Knightscope’s commitment to advancing public safety through innovative technology solutions.

