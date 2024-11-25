Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 884.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.93. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $50.63 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,028.55. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This trade represents a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

