Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

