Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.17%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
