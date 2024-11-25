Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.84 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $155.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

