Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,550 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,838,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,938,000 after purchasing an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $167.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,998,330.16. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $61,357.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,511,651.08. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.