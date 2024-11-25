Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,059 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 113.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 786,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,021,000 after buying an additional 610,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 364,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NARI opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.96. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,348. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inari Medical
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.