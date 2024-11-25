Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CET. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,760,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 259.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $49.51.

Central Securities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Central Securities

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $49,777.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 84,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. This represents a 1.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hill purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.