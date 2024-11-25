Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 2,460 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHI stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

