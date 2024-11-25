Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $90.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.