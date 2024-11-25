Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $215.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $331,318.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,463.60. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $667,454.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,557.60. This trade represents a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,974 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

