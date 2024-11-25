Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $500.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.80 and its 200 day moving average is $420.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

