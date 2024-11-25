Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.15% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.2 %

MMT stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

