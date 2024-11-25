Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $278,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RXO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RXO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

