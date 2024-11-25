Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $335,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $132.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

