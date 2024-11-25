Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $336,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 256.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Genesco Stock Up 9.2 %

GCO stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.