Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $344,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vontier by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 1.4 %

VNT opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

